Trustees required by Friends of Queen’s Park Cricket

By Brogan O'Callaghan - 25 February 2020

Friends of Queen’s Park Cricket is seeking to appoint a number of Trustees to help achieve their objectives and to move forward the aims of the group.

Queen’s Park has seen cricket played there since 1894. The Friends want to celebrate that history and promote this iconic and historic ground in order to ensure the future of cricket at Queen’s Park.

Over the next couple of years, the Friends of Queen’s Park Cricket intend to:

Increase the membership and especially corporate membership

Raise funds in order to support investment in facilities and ground maintenance

Promote the Cricket Festival and increase the range activities to appeal to a wider audience

Increase the opportunities to play cricket in the park

Promote the historical significance as a world-renowned major cricket venue

Chairman Neil Swanwick stated: “We need help to achieve this and are looking to recruit additional trustees. In particular we are seeking skills and experience in Marketing and PR and using social media but above all else, we would value you anyone who shares our passion for cricket and the legacy of Queen’s Park Cricket and prepared to give us your time and commitment.”

Deadline for applications is 28 February 2020. Please click the below links to download more information about each role.

Social Media Trustee

General Trustee

Friends of Queen’s Park Cricket a Registered Charitable Organisation who: act as a voice for cricket in Queen’s Park; campaign to maintain high-standard facilities; strive to keep cricket in the park; ensure the Chesterfield Festival of Cricket continues and expands; develop the history and promote the playing of cricket at all levels and ages.

Click here to find out more about the Friends of Queen’s Park Cricket